NXT Championship Match Set For NXT Takeover Houston *Spoiler*

Andrade Cien Almas will challenge Drew McIntyre for the NXT Championship at NXT Takeover: Houston; the match was confirmed at tonight’s TV tapings at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.

Almas ran out and attacked McIntyre before an apparent contract signing was to take place, Almas then signed the contract while standing over the champion.

This is the second match set for Takeover: Houston, as the Women’s Fatal 4 Way match has now been set after the final spot was confirmed at tonight’s tapings.

