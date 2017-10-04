WWE Bringing Back War Games Match For Takeover Houston *Spoiler*

WWE is bringing back the famed War Games match, and it will take place at NXT Takeover Houston in a triple threat tag team match.

William Regal announced the match would feature the Authors Of Pain and Roderick Strong versus Sanity versus The Undisputed Era in a three way tag team match due to events that took place at tonight’s NXT TV tapings.

The Authors Of Pain ended up getting a tag title rematch at tonight’s tapings, but it ended up going to a disqualification after The Undisputed Era ran in and attacked. Roderick Strong ran in and feigned joining The Undisputed Era by putting on their armband, but ended up attacking Cole. He ended up getting ganged up on in response, so AOP evened it up and Regal then came out and announced Strong would team with the Authors against the current champions and Cole, Fish and O’Reilly in a triple threat.

Breaking match made for TakeOver! War Games! Regal announces AOP & Roddy vs SAnitY vs Undisputed Era! #NXTFSLive pic.twitter.com/i0YYKmmQt2 — Jordan Alvarado (@nerdyjordy) October 5, 2017