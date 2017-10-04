AJ Styles Works Dark Match After Last Night’s Smackdown Tapings, Kairi Sane On Why She Will Be The Next NXT Women’s Champion (Video)

Bill Pritchard
wwe panama city

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

WWE Smackdown Live

The dark match that followed last night’s WWE Smackdown Live and 205 Live television tapings saw AJ Styles team with Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura in a winning effort, defeating Jinder Mahal, Baron Corbin and Rusev.

As noted earlier today, Styles is reportedly being feature more in the dark matches in an effort to keep fans from leaving during the 205 Live tapings.

Kairi Sane

The following video features Kairi Sane making her case for why she will become the next NXT Women’s Champion:

