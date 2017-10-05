Which Superstar Has The Highest Rating In WWE 2K18?

MIAMI, FL- SEPTEMBER 01: Roman Reigns reacts during the WWE Smackdown on September 1, 2015 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ron ElkmanSports Imagery/Getty Images)

GamesRadar.com is reporting that Roman Reigns will be the highest rated Superstar in the upcoming WWE 2K18.

The next most powerful Superstars in the game are John Cena, Brock Lesnar, The Rock and The Undertaker who all receive a rating of 93.

They also note that WWE had final say in what the ratings of each Superstar would be and not 2K Games.

