Daniel Bryan Asks His Mother-In-Law For Advice (Video), Mick Foley’s ‘Saint Mick’ Now Shipping Via Amazon, Dave Lagana Teases NWA Project

Daniel Bryan Asks His Mother-In-Law For Advice
WWE has released the following clip from Total Bellas on-line:
Mick Foley’s ‘Saint Mick’ Now Shipping Via Amazon
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has posted the following poem to his personal Facebook page announcing that his new book Saint Mick is now shipping via Amazon:
Dave Lagana Teases NWA Project
Former WWE writer Dave Lagana has been working closely with former Smashing Pumpkin’s frontman Billy Corgan on the re-launch of the NWA.
This morning Lagana posted the following photo on Twitter showing him editing film featuring the NWA World Championship:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?