WWE Removes John Cena From Survivor Series Advertising, Synopsis For Next Week’s Total Bellas

Nick Hausman
(Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

WWE Removes John Cena From Survivor Series Advertising

WWE.com has removed John Cena’s graphic from their official Survivor Series listing and replaced him with Brock Lesnar.

Currently John Cena is not advertised for another WWE event until the December 26th RAW Live event at Madison Square Garden.

Synopsis For Next Week’s Episode Of Total Bellas

Here is the preview for next week’s episode of Total Bellas:

An injury in the ring puts Nikki’s WrestleMania tag-team match with John Cena at risk; Bryan makes everyone take a DNA test and the results are shocking

