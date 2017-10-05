WWE Removes John Cena From Survivor Series Advertising

WWE.com has removed John Cena’s graphic from their official Survivor Series listing and replaced him with Brock Lesnar.

Currently John Cena is not advertised for another WWE event until the December 26th RAW Live event at Madison Square Garden.

