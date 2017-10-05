Candice Michelle Coming Out Of Retirement For HOH
Former WWE Superstar Candice Michelle has posted the following to Instagram announcing that she will be coming out of retirement for one more match on December 2nd for House of Hardcore 36:
WWE’s Top 10 RAW Moments
WWE has released the following video on-line:
WWE Superstars eSports Showdown At 7 pm EST
WWE has released the following photo on Instagram with Xavier Woods, AJ Styles and Sasha Banks advertising tonight’s eSports Showdown on IGN:
