Nick Hausman
Actress Torrie Wilson, singer Lilian Garcia and WWE wrestler Candice Michelle attend Kari Feinstein MTV Movie Awards Style Lounge at W Hollywood on June 2, 2011 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/WireImage)

Candice Michelle Coming Out Of Retirement For HOH

Former WWE Superstar Candice Michelle has posted the following to Instagram announcing that she will be coming out of retirement for one more match on December 2nd for House of Hardcore 36:

WWE’s Top 10 RAW Moments

WWE has released the following video on-line:

WWE Top 10 takes you back to this week’s Monday Night Raw to revisit the show’s most thrilling, physical and controversial moments.

WWE Superstars eSports Showdown At 7 pm EST

WWE has released the following photo on Instagram with Xavier Woods, AJ Styles and Sasha Banks advertising tonight’s eSports Showdown on IGN:

