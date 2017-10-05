Candice Michelle Coming Out Of Retirement For HOH

Former WWE Superstar Candice Michelle has posted the following to Instagram announcing that she will be coming out of retirement for one more match on December 2nd for House of Hardcore 36:

Ask and you shall receive… Thanks to House of Hardcore I’ll be coming back for ONE last match in my hometown of Wi! I can’t wait to see you all there!#Homecoming #HouseofHardcore @thetommydreamer @reallisamarie you ready Sizzzz A post shared by Candice Michelle (@mrs_candice_michelle) on Oct 4, 2017 at 9:36pm PDT

WWE’s Top 10 RAW Moments

WWE has released the following video on-line:

WWE Top 10 takes you back to this week’s Monday Night Raw to revisit the show’s most thrilling, physical and controversial moments.

WWE Superstars eSports Showdown At 7 pm EST

WWE has released the following photo on Instagram with Xavier Woods, AJ Styles and Sasha Banks advertising tonight’s eSports Showdown on IGN: