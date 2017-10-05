The Big Show Appears In Nascar-Tide Commercial, Zack Ryder Unboxes Tons Of Hasbro Marvel Legends (Videos)

The Big Show Appears In Nascar-Tide Commercial

NASCAR driver Matt Kenseth has released the following viral commercial for his upcoming race this weekend in Charlotte, as well as for Tide cleaning pods, featuring The Big Show:

Might have taken a boost from my team, but the power’s always there with my @Tide PODS Ride, @WWETheBigShow. You’ll see Sunday. #TideRide pic.twitter.com/EalAzq8rjl — Matt Kenseth (@mattkenseth) October 5, 2017

