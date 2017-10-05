The Big Show Appears In Nascar-Tide Commercial, Zack Ryder Unboxes Tons Of Hasbro Marvel Legends (Videos)

Nick Hausman
COLOGNE, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 11: Big Show competes in the ring against the New Day at the Road to WrestleMania at the Lanxess Arena on February 11, 2016 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images)

The Big Show Appears In Nascar-Tide Commercial

NASCAR driver Matt Kenseth has released the following viral commercial for his upcoming race this weekend in Charlotte, as well as for Tide cleaning pods, featuring The Big Show:

Big Show Comments On His Upcoming Surgery, His Opinion Of Braun Strowman As A Competitor, His Message To Fans About His Future

Zack Ryder Unboxes Tons Of Hasbro Marvel Legends

WWE has released the following video on-line:

Excelsior! Zack Ryder’s Broskis at Hasbro sent him the latest Marvel Legends waves, featuring characters from “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Thor: Ragnarok” and Marvel’s Netflix series.

