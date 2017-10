Justin Barrasso has just released an interview for Sports Illustrated with WWE World Champion Jinder Mahal. Some excerpts can be found below. The full article can be read HERE. Press Release: WWE Live Returns To India With ‘The Modern-Day Maharaja’ Jinder Mahal On Rob Gronkowski: “Rob Gronkowski cost me the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, and I haven’t forgot that,” said Mahal. “There is definitely unfinished business between myself and Gronkowski, and I can guarantee he’ll be getting his receipt.” On being released by WWE a few years ago: “A lot of people asked if I was disappointed when I got released,” said Mahal. “Of course I was disappointed. But I also learned that you get back what you put in. Before, I wasn’t giving it 100 percent, therefore I wasn’t getting back 100 percent. I regained my focus, I regained my drive, and I’m fortunate for every day that I’m in WWE. It got taken away from me, so I know every day in WWE is a blessing.” On his relationship with The Singh Brothers: “Me and the Singh Brothers actually go back a long time, even before we were in WWE,” said Mahal. “We’re all from Canada, and we took similar paths to get here from WWE. They sacrifice their bodies, especially during the Punjabi Prison match.”