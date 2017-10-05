Mick Foley Shares How He Really Feels About Stephanie McMahon, Cathy Kelley On The Shield Reunion Freaking People Out (Video)

Saint Mick Mick Foley recently posted a blog entry on his website talking about the creative process of his new book, and how he asked Stephanie McMahon to write the foreword for his new book. Foley praised Stephanie and praised her efforts and said she “possesses qualities of true greatness.” Check out a few excerpts from the blog post below; “Saint Mick: My Journey From Hardcore Legend to Santa’s Jolly Elf” is available to pre-order now on AMAZON and it will hit bookstores next Tuesday, October 17th. I’m proud of the forewords I’ve written for some of the top names in our business – guys like Chris Jericho, Edge, Terry Funk and Vader. I was honored to write them, and think I did a good job on all of them. I’m fairly certain you will enjoy, and even be touched by the foreword I wrote for Diamond Dallas Page… but, nonetheless, I wrote it in 90 minutes, while I watched TV. I may like the guy, but I am absolutely positively, not going to write a FIRST DRAFT for him…or anyone! So I waited on Stephanie and her first draft, her proof-reading, and her edits, until finally, it arrived – along with a note saying that she hoped I liked it, but that her feelings would not be hurt if I didn’t use it. I truly hoped I would enjoy it, and wondered how I could ever break the news to her should we opt not to use her foreword in the book. I really wanted to like it, as I took a deep breath and began reading. I didn’t like Stephanie’s foreword, though. I loved it! While I have no doubt she could have produced a fine forward in 90 minutes, while watching TV, the hard work she put into creating this generous piece of writing (that’s what my publisher called it – a generous piece of writing) is so obvious, is such a great addition to my book – and so greatly appreciated. I teared up when I read it, then teared up again when I read it to my wife – who teared up as well. “Mick, that’s really beautiful”, my wife said. “And she obviously worked very hard on it.” She certainly did. First drafts. Proofreading. Edits. In the end, it was worth the wait, and I will forever be grateful to Stephanie McMahon for going so far above and beyond both the call of duty, and my expectations to produce something so eloquent and beautiful. The Shield The following video features Cathy Kelley talking about the potential reunion of The Shield that has people freaking out: