Tony Schiavone recently spoke with The Gorilla Position; you can read a few highlights below: Tony Schiavone comments on hosting What Happened When Monday and its success: “Conrad contacted me at the first of the year and gave me a pitch on what he thought we could do, as a podcast. To be honest, I didn’t really think people wanted to hear me talk anymore, but he told me he thought there was an audience for it. (Thompson) convinced me to do it. We started the 30th of January and the response has shocked me… It really has.” “For guys who watched wrestling back in the 90’s, they want to re-live those years and find out all they can about it,” Schiavone said. “The audience has really gotten into it, so, it’s been a great success for us.” Schiavone comments on Ric Flair’s recent health scare: “The surgery was touch and go. And, then about two weeks later, I saw that (Flair) did a promo on social media, and I just thought- damn, he’s kicked out.” “I think we’re all fortunate that he’s still going to be with us.” Tony comments on his return to wrestling commentary for MLW One-Shot tonight in Orlando: “I really wonder if I can do it. I know wrestling has gone through a great change in the almost 17 years since I done it and a lot of things are different. I don’t think I’ll have any problems putting over the action, and I’m hoping that I’m still able to do it well.” “I just hope I can keep up with it now,” he laughed. “I’m just wondering if I still got it. I guess we’ll see.”