Yes, Yes, Yes-Fest

Daniel Bryan is appearing tonight at the Yes, Yes, Yes-Fest in Knoxville to benefit former Team Hell No partner Kane’s (Glen Jacobs) run for mayor in Knox County, Tennessee.

The following details were announced:

Food, games, and fun for the entire family! Special guest WWE’s Daniel Bryan!

Kids 12 and under get in free!

Adults $25/each. Must be 18 years old and a US citizen to purchase. Purchases are a campaign contribution and are NOT tax deductible. The maximum donation amount per individual is $1,500 per election cycle. Proceeds benefit Glenn Jacobs for Knox County Mayor, Brian Carl Treasurer.

Impact Wrestling

The following video features EC3 talking about his past relationship with James Storm, who he will now end up teaming up with on tonight's episode of Impact Wrestling: