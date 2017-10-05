Tyrese Rips The Rock: Thanks For Making ‘Fast’ Franchise About You, AAA’s Rivalry With Impact Wrestling Continues (Video)

F9

Tyrese posted the following on Instagram, reacting to the announcement that the untitled ninth film in the Fast and the Furious franchise will be delayed a year and released on April 10, 2020:

#PSA Congratulations to @TheRockand your brother in law aka 7 bucks producing partner @hhgarcia41 for making the fast and the furious franchise about YOU – And like you, DJ even if they call I will not be deleting this post – Gn folks see you in 2020 April #FastFamily right? Nah….. it’s about #TeamDewayne #3yrswill it be worth the wait? #NoShaw just Hobbs will this be another #BayWatch? Guys guys just relax I’m just a passionate film critic

Tyrese previously ripped (those posts have since been removed) The Rock on social media in similar fashion, noting Fate of the Furious was a huge success because they kept the release date, and slammed the rumored Luke Hobbs spinoff films that might delay the core franchise films.

