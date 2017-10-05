Bobby Roode Talks Being Part Of The WWE Machine, Being The Focal Point During His Time In NXT

Bobby Roode recently spoke with ESPN.com while taking part in a media event at the WWE Warehouse; you can read a few highlights below:
Roode talks about how NXT was a step in the right direction in getting him in front of a WWE crowd:
Roode comments on his risk going to NXT and how it paid off:
Related: Bobby Roode Comments On Feud With Dolph Ziggler, What Asuka Will Bring To WWE RAW
Roode comments on what it feels like being a part of the WWE ‘machine’:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?