Bobby Roode Talks Being Part Of The WWE Machine, Being The Focal Point During His Time In NXT

Bobby Roode recently spoke with ESPN.com while taking part in a media event at the WWE Warehouse; you can read a few highlights below: Roode talks about how NXT was a step in the right direction in getting him in front of a WWE crowd: "Being a part of NXT has definitely helped the casual fan or maybe the fans who never tune in to NXT. Guys like myself, Joe and Finn, it really helped us get our feet going and make a push in the right direction with the familiarity of our characters." Roode comments on his risk going to NXT and how it paid off: "Being the focal point, being the guy who was put on the posters and having a good championship run, and being the guy they had faith in to carry the company and be in the main event every night, that was such an incredible feeling for me to come here. Coming from a different place, and 19 years in the business is a long time. I had a lot of experience, but I wasn't sure kind of what to expect." Roode comments on what it feels like being a part of the WWE 'machine': "The WWE is the be-all and end-all of sports entertainment. They just do things right. They've done it for so many years, and the business aspect of it, the WWE machine … WWE is a machine and so many brilliant people here, the experience, it's just a different feel, especially now being a part of SmackDown, being on the road, doing the live events, touring around and coming to things like this to be able to promote a video game."