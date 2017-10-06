The Rock Goes Behind The Scenes Of The Olympia, NWA YouTube Channel Launches w/ Look At The Champ

Nick Hausman
MIAMI GARDENS, FL - APRIL 1: Dwayne ''The Rock'' Johnson and John Cena in action during WrestleMania XXVIII at Sun Life Stadium on April 1, 2012 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery/Getty Images)

The Rock Goes Behind The Scenes Of The Olympia

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has released the following video via his YouTube channel featuring a behind the scenes look at The Olympia bodybuilding competition:

NWA YouTube Channel Launches w/ Look At The Champ

One of the first moves of the “Billy Corgan Era” of the NWA appears to be the launch of a brand new NWA Wrestling channel.

The channel was launched yesterday and the only video it currently features is a quick look at the current NWA World Champion Tim Storm:

