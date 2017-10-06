WWE Network Reportedly Debuting New Show, Bruno Sammartino & Dixie Carter’s Birthdays Today, WWE Reveals Various Superstars’ Trainers

WWE Network Reportedly Debuting New Show

PWInsider.com is reporting that the WWE Network is set to debut a new show following Survivor Series called “365”.

They note that the series will take a documentary styled look back at a single year in a certain WWE Superstar’s career. The debut episode is expected to feature Kevin Owens and will cover his 2016 debut to present day.

Bruno Sammartino & Dixie Carter’s Birthdays Today

Today is the 82nd birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino. It is also the 53rd birthday of former TNA President Dixie Carter.

WWE Reveals Various Superstars’ Trainers

WWE.com has released a photo gallery celebrating #WorldTeachersDay by revealing who the trainers were for various WWE Superstars.

Including Triple H, Bret Hart, The Rock, Charlotte, Emma, Zack Ryder and more.

You can view the photo gallery by clicking HERE