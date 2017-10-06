What Vault Content Will Be Added To WWE Network Next?, Tickets On-Sale For Pre-War Games NXT Texas Events

What Vault Content Will Be Added To WWE Network Next?

PWInsider.com is reporting that the full WCW Thunder and WWE Sunday Night Heat archives are currently being, “indefinitely held up,” from being added to the WWE Network.

The classic content that is up next to be added to the WWE Network appears to be the “reality series era” of WWE NXT.

These episodes include the debuts of several Superstars that would rise to prominence on the roster over the next years. Including Daniel Bryan, Heath Slater, David Otunga, Titus O’Neil, AJ Lee, pre-Bray Wyatt Husky Harris and more.

Triple H has posted the following to Twitter announcing that tickets have gone on sale for the November 16th and 17th NXT Live events in Texas leading into NXT Takeover: War Games: