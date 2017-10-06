Randy Orton v Daniel Bryan: Hell In A Cell ’13 (Full Match), Bullet Club Meet & Greet In Chicago On 10/16

Randy Orton v Daniel Bryan: Hell In A Cell ’13

WWE has released the following video on-line:

Randy Orton and Daniel Bryan battle for the vacant WWE Championship inside Hell in a Cell with special guest referee Shawn Michaels: Courtesy of the award-winning WWE Network.

Bullet Club Meet & Greet In Chicago On 10/16

Pro Wrestling Tees will be opening their new retail store in Chicago on October 13th. They have events going on all weekend long to celebrate.

The new store will be located at 2348 N Damen Ave and here are some of the plans:

A new Pro Wrestling Tees logo shirt will be included with the first 100 orders in the store. The store will also be offering 25% off everything in stock that weekend.

Please visit ProWrestlingTees.com for more info