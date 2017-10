Triple H Says He’d ‘Dance One More Time’ w/ The Rock Triple H was interviewed recently at the Mumbai Facebook offices and had the following to say about a possible match between he and The Rock: About two years ago, he and I (The Rock) did a backstage promo with each other where we talked about WrestleMania, and the competitive nature of it and it lit up the internet about the possibility of it. It’s something we’ve discussed. It’s just making schedules work, he’s pretty busy I am too. But hey, right place, right time? I’ll dance one more time with The Great One, Rock. (Transcription credit: Sportskeeda) Here is the backstage promo Triple H is referring to: Related:┬áTriple H Comments On Standing For National Anthem & Peaceful Protests Asuka Pus The WWE Locker Room On Notice WWE has released the following video on-line: Asuka has some choice words for the Raw Women’s division, ahead of her debut at WWE TLC on Oct. 22 on the award-winning WWE Network.