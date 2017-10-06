Bret Hart Calls Eric Bischoff A ‘Loser Maggot’ (Audio), WWE Performance Center Kicks Off ‘Squatober’ (Video)

Bret Hart Calls Eric Bischoff A ‘Loser Maggot’

WWE Hall of Famer Bret “Hitman” Hart was recently a guest on Sam Roberts‘ Wrestling Podcast and had some not so nice things to say about his former WCW boss Eric Bischoff.

Here is an excerpt:

If you had passion for your matches or genius for wrestling talent, it didn’t mean anything to Eric Bischoff. He was the worst loser maggot that ever got into wrestling.

He also goes on to comment on some of Bischoff’s more negative criticisms of Bret. Including Bischoff calling Bret “a broken toy.”

You can listen to Hart’s full interview with Roberts below:

WWE Performance Center Kicks Off ‘Squatober’

WWE has released the following video on-line: