Ambrose & Rollins Rewatch Their Hell In A Cell War (Video), Update On Jeff Hardy’s Injury & Recovery

Ambrose & Rollins Rewatch Their Hell In A Cell War WWE has released the following video on-line: Raw Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose tune in to WWE Hell in a Cell 2014 on WWE Network to relive their unbelievable battle in the dangerous structure. Update On Jeff Hardy's Injury & Recovery WWE has released a photo gallery on-line taking a look at Jeff Hardy's rehabilitation following successful rotator cuff surgery. Here is WWE's update on Jeff's recovery that coincides with the photo gallery: Following a successful surgery to repair a torn right rotator cuff that he sustained during the Six-Pack Challenge on the Sept. 18 edition of Raw, Jeff Hardy begins the long road back to active competition. View detailed photos of The Charismatic Enigma's tough physical rehab. You can view the photo gallery by clicking HERE