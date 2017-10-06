Ambrose & Rollins Rewatch Their Hell In A Cell War (Video), Update On Jeff Hardy’s Injury & Recovery

|
Ambrose & Rollins Rewatch Their Hell In A Cell War
WWE has released the following video on-line:
Update On Jeff Hardy’s Injury & Recovery
WWE has released a photo gallery on-line taking a look at Jeff Hardy’s rehabilitation following successful rotator cuff surgery.
Here is WWE’s update on Jeff’s recovery that coincides with the photo gallery:
