Happy Friday of Honor! Every Friday WrestleZone and Ring of Honor like to treat pro wrestling fans to some exclusive ROH content!

Today WZ is happy to present this exclusive sneak peek at the cover art for the upcoming Adam Cole compilation DVD that Ring of Honor will be releasing soon!

Related: Adam Cole Makes His NXT In-Ring Debut

No official release date has been set yet but we are told to expect it in time for the holiday season, bay bay: