Carmella Owns Haters On Social Media, MLW Announce Return To Orlando, WWE Interested In Signing Former Tag Team Champion

WWE Interested In Signing Fred Yehi

According to the October 9th edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is interested in signing Fred Yehi.

Yehi is a former EVOLVE Tag Team Champion and the current Full Impact Pro Heavyweight Champion.

Related: AR Fox vs. Fred Yehi for FIP Heavyweight Championship.

MLW Announces Return To Orlando

Major League Wrestling announced that they will be returning to Orlando, FL on December 7th.

They will be presenting Never Say Never, a follow-up to last night’s MLW One Shot event. Tickets will go on sale on October 20th.





For more info on MLW Never Say Never visit their website HERE.

Carmella Owns Haters On Social Media

SmackDown Live superstar, and current Ms. Money In The Bank, Carmella took to Twitter to blast a chauvinistic article about the appearance of some female wrestlers, saying it’s easy “to call people unattractive from your moms basement.”