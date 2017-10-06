Full Details For NJPW’s King of Pro-Wrestling Event on 10/9; All Four Titles To Be Defended, How To Watch

Ross Berman

NJPW-New-Japan-Pro-Wrestling

New Japan Pro-Wrestling is gearing up for one of their biggest shows of the year, King of Pro-Wrestling. All of the stars of NJPW will be in action and four titles will be defended.

The event will begin at 4am EST on 10/9 and air exclusively on njpwworld.com.

The full card is listed below:
