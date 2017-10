Robbie E Talks Leaving GFW Impact, Plans For Future Robbie E, formerly of GFW Impact, appeared on Wrestling Sheet Radio on ProWrestlingSheet.com to discuss his departure and his plans for the future. In the podcast, Robbie E had the following to say: “TNA for me was life changing. It really was. Best seven years of my life. So much has went on. It gave me opportunities to be on reality shows and freakin’ travel the world and do so much cool stuff. So I’ll never have a bad anything in me about TNA.”