WWE Hell In A Cell Preview: Shane v KO Cell Match, Mahal Defends Against Nakamura, New Day Enters Uso Penitentiary, Fashion Files, More

WWE has released their official Hell In A Cell preview on-line and it can be found HERE.

Be sure to stay tuned to WrestleZone all weekend long for the latest regarding the big show. WZ will be doing live coverage starting Sunday at 6 pm CST with the WWE Hell In A Cell Kick-Off Show.

We will also be presenting our post-WWE Hell In A Cell Breakdown special on WrestleZone Radio shortly after the PPV ends.

Related: Ambrose & Rollins Rewatch Their Hell In A Cell War (Video)

Below is the full card as well as some highlights from WWE’s preview.

On Shane McMahon vs Kevin Owens:

Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens’ rivalry has grown extremely personal. And when rivalries get personal, they go to the match specifically designed for such a high level of animosity: Hell in a Cell. Shane-O-Mac’s return to the same steel prison he dove off of at WrestleMania 32 against The Undertaker comes as a direct order from his father, WWE Chairman Mr. McMahon, who originally suspended Shane indefinitely as SmackDown LIVE Commissioner for attacking the outspoken Owens after months of tension. But Owens, who had been threatening to sue Shane (and everybody else he could think of) for laying hands on him, may have inadvertently sealed his own fate when he agreed to The Chairman’s compromise. Mr. McMahon will reinstate Shane as an in-ring competitor and let the two settle their differences in a match. That battle, however, would take place inside the unforgiving Hell in a Cell. Mr. McMahon then offered his hand to Owens to seal the deal between them, and Owens accepted. But KO then crossed, the line, brutally battering Mr. McMahon in a vicious assault that left the WWE Universe in shock. It looked like this battle was personal to begin with, but Owens brought it to a completely unthought of level after his vicious attack of the WWE Chairman and Shane McMahon’s father. And as the animosity grew to a fever pitch in the highly personal rivalry, Shane would eventually add the additional stipulation that their match will be a Falls Count Anywhere.

On Jinder Mahal vs Shinsuke Nakamura: