WWE Hell In A Cell Preview: Shane v KO Cell Match, Mahal Defends Against Nakamura, New Day Enters Uso Penitentiary, Fashion Files, More

The Fashion Files will return at WWE Hell on a Cell
On Shane McMahon vs Kevin Owens:
Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens’ rivalry has grown extremely personal. And when rivalries get personal, they go to the match specifically designed for such a high level of animosity: Hell in a Cell.
Shane-O-Mac’s return to the same steel prison he dove off of at WrestleMania 32 against The Undertaker comes as a direct order from his father, WWE Chairman Mr. McMahon, who originally suspended Shane indefinitely as SmackDown LIVE Commissioner for attacking the outspoken Owens after months of tension. But Owens, who had been threatening to sue Shane (and everybody else he could think of) for laying hands on him, may have inadvertently sealed his own fate when he agreed to The Chairman’s compromise. Mr. McMahon will reinstate Shane as an in-ring competitor and let the two settle their differences in a match. That battle, however, would take place inside the unforgiving Hell in a Cell.
Mr. McMahon then offered his hand to Owens to seal the deal between them, and Owens accepted. But KO then crossed, the line, brutally battering Mr. McMahon in a vicious assault that left the WWE Universe in shock. It looked like this battle was personal to begin with, but Owens brought it to a completely unthought of level after his vicious attack of the WWE Chairman and Shane McMahon’s father.
And as the animosity grew to a fever pitch in the highly personal rivalry, Shane would eventually add the additional stipulation that their match will be a Falls Count Anywhere.
On Jinder Mahal vs Shinsuke Nakamura:
After the disappointment of SummerSlam, Shinsuke Nakamura will get another opportunity at Jinder Mahal’s WWE Championship at WWE Hell in a Cell tomorrow.
The Artist was on the verge of capturing the title at The Biggest Event of The Summer, but Mahal’s associates, The Singh Brothers, distracted Nakamura, allowing The Modern Day Maharaja to steal the victory with the Khallas and leave Brooklyn with his title.
Nakamura made it clear he was not finished with his pursuit of Mahal and the WWE Championship in the weeks after SummerSlam, but another of the titleholder’s rivals, Randy Orton, stood between him and a rematch for SmackDown LIVE’s biggest prize. After Orton and WWE’s Rockstar paired up to claim a tag team victory the week before their singles showdown, The Viper flattened Nakamura, letting The King of Strong Style know that the path to another WWE Championship Match would not be an easy one.
The two clashed in a first-time-ever showdown on the Sept. 5 edition of SmackDown LIVE. Despite Orton pulling out all the stops, Nakamura fought back and clobbered The Apex Predator with a thunderous Kinshasa to earn the championship opportunity.