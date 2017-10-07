WWE Network Schedule For Upcoming Week Of Programming Announced

The official schedule for next week’s WWE Network programming has been released, and it includes some brand new additions – including a new episode of WWE Story Time.

Monday following Raw, it will be a new episode of “WWE Story Time” which has the following description: “Disagreements and discrepancies bring WWE Superstars closer together, farther apart, and even change sports entertainment history!”

Tuesday at 10 PM Eastern, it will be a brand-new “205 Live” which will feature Rich Swann versus TJP

Wednesday at 8 PM Eastern, it will be “WWE NXT” feature the following action:

Johnny Gargano versus Andrade “Cien” Almas 
Nikki Cross versus Liv Morgan versus Peyton Royce  (Qualifier for the NXT Women’s Championship match at NXT Takeover: Houston)
Danny Burch and Lio Rush in action

Friday’s “Flashback Friday” features the theme of “Friday the 13th”

At 3 PM Eastern, it will be the live stream debut of Smackdown from February 13, 2009 with the following description: “Jeff Hardy makes his return to address his sibling rivalry and quest to reclaim gold. Plus, a Fatal 4-Way Match main event and more!”

At 4:30 PM Eastern, it will be the live stream debut of Smackdown from November 13, 2009  which has the following description: “Y2J and The Undertaker meet one-on-one for the first time. Rey Mysterio and Batista sign the contract for their upcoming match.”

At 6 PM Eastern, it will be the live stream debut of Smackdown from August 13, 2010 which features the following description: “World Heavyweight Champion Kane faces Kofi Kingston. Rey Mysterio battles Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler in the main event.”

At 7:30 PM Eastern, it will be the live stream debut of Smackdown from September 13, 2013 which has the following description: “Big Show deals with the repercussions of defying Triple H on Raw. Daniel Bryan and Randy Orton exchange verbal jabs on The Cutting Edge.”

At 9 PM Eastern, it will be the live stream debut of Smackdown from June 13, 2014 which has the following description: “WWE COO Triple H promises to update the WWE Universe regarding the WWE Championship Ladder Match at Money in the Bank.”

At 10:30 PM Eastern, it will be the following episode of ” Swerved”: “Boogeyman and Big Show experience technical difficulties, Rosa’s patience gets tested, and Superstars sit down for a stinky lunch.”

At 11 PM Eastern, it will be the Beyond the Ring presentation of ” Sting: Into the Light”.

At 12 AM Eastern on Saturday, it will be live stream debut of World-Class Championship Wrestling TV from October 13, 1984, which has the following description: “Kevin Von Erich and Chris Adams take on Gino Hernandez and Jake Roberts. Plus, Buck Zumhofe, Tony Torres, and many more in action!”

Saturday at 3 PM Eastern, it will be “This Week in WWE”.

Sunday at 1:30 PM Eastern, it will be the live stream debut of Smackdown from November 29, 2016, which features the following: “The Wyatt Family battles American Alpha in the main event for a shot at gold. AJ Styles attacks James Ellsworth on The Ambrose Asylum.”

This will be followed by 2016 edition of WWE TLC at 3 PM Eastern
