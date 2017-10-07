Cody Rhodes Clarifies Comments On Starrcade & WarGames, Kevin Nash Set For Q&A Event In The United Kingdom

Cody Rhodes Clarifies Comments On Starrcade & WarGames Former WWE superstar Cody Rhodes has clarified his recent comments regarding WWE bringing back both Starrcade and WarGames. Cody has defended his recent statements over Twitter, stating that he needs to protect the legacy of his father Dusty who passed away a few years back. Here goes… pic.twitter.com/c5mvR4MEqN — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) October 7, 2017 Kevin Nash Set For Q&A Event In The United Kingdom WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash is set to come over to the United Kingdom for a Q&A style event with Inside The Ropes. The British company have brought over some big names in the past, and will also be bringing Shawn Michaels to the British Isles for the Showstopper Tour in January. Just 24hrs after #SurvivorSeries on Nov 20th, ITR brings @RealKevinNash to @DomeTufnellPark in London. VIP/GA tix at https://t.co/vs9nry8xTu pic.twitter.com/9Uume3VHGA — Inside The Ropes (@Inside_TheRopes) October 3, 2017