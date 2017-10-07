WWE Arlington Live Event Results (10/6): Two Championships Defended, Roman Reigns Battles Braun Strowman & More! (Photos)

|
WWE Arlington Live Event Results
October 6th, 2017
Arlington, Texas
Results courtesy of PWInsider
The Raw roster put on a great show in Arlington last night, putting on an event at the UT-Arlington campus as opposed to their usual venue in Dallas. By all accounts, it seems to have been a good decision, with many fans reacting positively to the show and the arena.
Finn Balor defeated Karl Anderson
R-Truth, Apollo Crews, Rhyno & Heath Slater defeated Goldust, Dash Wilder, Elias & Darren Young
Enzo Amore defeated Mustafa Ali
Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose defeated Sheamus & Cesaro to retain Raw Tag Team Championships
Alexa Bliss defeated Nia Jax, Sasha Banks & Mickie James to retain Raw Women’s Championship
Matt Hardy & Jason Jordan defeated The Miz & Curtis Axel
Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing match