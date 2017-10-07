Early Betting Odds For Hell In A Cell 2017 Revealed – *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*

With just over 24 hours to go until Hell in a Cell this Sunday, the early betting odds for the event have been released courtesy of Paddy Power. As we approach the actual show tomorrow night these odds could continue to shift, as is usually the case with these pay per views. Unfortunately for fans of Shinsuke Nakamura, it seems as if we may be enduring at least another month of Jinder Mahal as WWE Champion if these numbers are anything to go by. Stick with us here at WrestleZone, as we continue to update you on these figures as we get closer to the pre-show and beyond. WWE Championship – Jinder Mahal (4/9 fav), Shinsuke Nakamura (13/8) HIAC Match – Kevin Owens (2/7 fav), Shane McMahon (9/4) US Championship – Baron Corbin (5/6), AJ Styles (5/6) SD Live Tag Team Championships – The New Day (5/6), The Usos (5/6) SD Live Women’s Championship – Charlotte Flair (2/5 fav), Natalya (7/4)