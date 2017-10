Undertaker v Kane Cell Match: Hell In A Cell 2010

WWE has released the following video on-line:

Paul Bearer turns on The Phenom as he locks horns with his brother, Kane, inside the chaotic confines of Hell in a Cell: Courtesy of the award-winning WWE Network.

Female MMA Giant Interested In WWE?

TMZ Sports has an article up right now featuring an interview with MMA competitor Gabi Garcia.

Below is an excerpt, the full article is HERE:

“I love the show, I love watching WWE, so why not?” Gabi told us at LAX. Don’t get it twisted — the Brazilian says she’s not even close to being done fighting … but tells TMZ Sports pro wrestling is a definite possibility if Vince McMahon‘s interested. He should be. Garcia’s got the skill — she’s a 10-time jiu-jitsu world champ — and she’s FOR SURE got the size at 6’ 2”, 200-plus pounds. But for now, she’s focused on finding her next opponent.

You can watch her full interview in the embedded player below: