WrestleZone Radio Releases Official WWE Hell In A Cell Preview!

WrestleZone Radio has just released it’s official WWE Hell In A Cell preview!

It features WZ Executive Editor Nick Hausman and his girlfriend Liz previewing and casting predictions for the entire card.

Including:

WWE Hell In A Cell Preview: Shane v KO Cell Match, Mahal Defends Against Nakamura, New Day Enters Uso Penitentiary, Fashion Files, More

WrestleZone Radio will be releasing a post-WWE Hell In A Cell Breakdown special tomorrow night about an hour after the show ends.

Subscribe to WrestleZone Radio on iTunes to get the Breakdown as soon as it’s released!

WrestleZone will feature Hell In A Cell coverage all weekend long and through the show tomorrow night. Be sure to stay tuned to WrestleZone for all the latest and breaking news!