WWE has released the following WWE 2K18 match simulations on-line playing out some of the bouts on tomorrow night’s WWE Hell In A Cell card.

Shane McMahon vs Kevin Owens (Hell In A Cell Falls Count Anywhere Match)

Who will win at WWE Hell in a Cell 2017? Find out who WWE 2K18 predicts will come out on top in the Hell in a Cell Match between Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens.

Jinder Mahal vs Shinsuke Nakamura (WWE World Championship Match)

Who will win at WWE Hell in a Cell 2017? Find out who WWE 2K18 predicts will come out on top in the WWE Championship Match between Jinder Mahal and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Bobby Roode vs Dolph Ziggler