Asuka Debuts Against Dana Brooke

WWE has released the following video on-line:

Asuka makes a major statement in her NXT debut against Dana Brooke: Courtesy of the award-winning WWE Network.

John Cena Advertised For Another WWE Event

John Cena has been added to the advertising for the December 30th WWE Smackdown Live event in Tampa, FL.

Cena is also advertised for:

December 26th WWE RAW Live event in New York City

December 27th WWE RAW Live event in Uniondale, NY

December 29th WWE RAW Live event in Albany, NY

Jonathan Coachman Comments On Mahal’s Success

ESPN’s Jonathan Coachman has posted the following to Twitter commenting on Jinder Mahal: