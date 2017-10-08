WWE Remembers Rare Untelevised Hell In A Cell Match (Video), Daniel Bryan Congratulates UFC Champion

WWE Remembers Rare Untelevised Hell In A Cell Match (Video)

With just a few hours remaining until WWE Hell In A Cell, the company are ramping up their promotion for the event. One way in which they’re doing this is by remembering HIAC matches of years gone by, which includes a rare untelevised match from 2011 that few will know exists. The bout took place following an episode of Raw and was a fatal-five-way between John Cena, Jack Swagger, Alberto Del Rio, CM Punk and Dolph Ziggler.

RELATED: WWE Removes John Cena From Survivor Series Advertising

Daniel Bryan Congratulates UFC Champion

SmackDown Live’s Daniel Bryan has congratulated UFC Flyweight Champion Demetrious Johnson following his record-breaking victory at UFC 216 last night. Johnson, also known as Mighty Mouse, finished off his opponent with a sensational submission that he was able to transition into following a suplex. Bryan’s tweet, as seen below, once again hints that he’ll be getting back into the ring in the near future.

RELATED: Randy Orton vs Daniel Bryan – WWE Hell In A Cell 2013 (Full Match)