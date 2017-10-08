Jim Cornette & Santino Marella Get Into Heated Argument At Wrestling Convention In Detroit (Video)

Yesterday afternoon Jim Cornette and Santino Marella were both guests at the XICW Cobo Legends Convention in Detroit, MI.

At the convention Cornette and Marella went to a corner of the Cobo Center to have a heated discussion. Twitter user @deserteagle814 captured a portion of the argument on camera and has released it on-line. It ends with Cornette becoming aware they are being filmed and accusing Marella of trying to fight him:

Jim Cornette & Santino Marella got into an argument at a wrestling convention. Credits to Shaun Sisk on FB for the video. pic.twitter.com/jjAcWFhSTh — Deagle (@Deserteagle814) October 7, 2017

Cornette has since taken to Twitter with the following comment regarding the incident:

Sorry to anyone I missed at Cobo, some comedy midget wanted me to slap him AGAIN so he could sue since he’s unemployed. Walked out instead. https://t.co/ezgCj7mqLV — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) October 7, 2017

The two have had negative history with each other dating back to 2005 when Cornette was the booker for OVW, which was run by WWE at the time, and Santino was a wrestler.

At an OVW show Marella did an angle with The Boogeyman and instead of acting afraid of him he chose to laugh instead. This prompted Cornette to go off on Marella backstage after the segment and slap him. Subsequently Cornette was fired as OVW booker by WWE over the incident.