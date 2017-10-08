New Betting Favourite In Hell In A Cell 2017 Championship Match – *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*

As first seen on Paddy Power, we can now confirm that The Usos are heavy favorites to win the SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships tonight at the Hell In A Cell event.

Yesterday we revealed that both teams involved in the scheduled title matches had odds of 5/6, meaning that it was something of a toss-up in terms of who would walk away with the belts.

However, Jimmy & Jey are now 1/6 favorites to win the match meanwhile The New Day are 7/2 underdogs.

In addition to this, Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens & Charlotte Flair are now even heavier favorites than they were less than 24 hours ago.

We’ll keep you updated on any more changes as we get closer and closer to tonight’s show in Detroit.