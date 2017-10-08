Jinder Mahal Sends A Message To Shinsuke Nakamura (Video), Natalya Hypes Her Showdown With Charlotte Flair (Photo)

Jinder Mahal Sends A Message To Shinsuke Nakamura (Video)

WWE champion Jinder Mahal continues to hype up his title match against Shinsuke Nakamura by sending a message to the King of Strong Style as seen below. Many fans are tired of seeing Mahal at the top of the card and believe it’s time for something new, but with WWE set to return to India soon (which Jinder mentions in the video) it seems as if Jinder may well hold onto the title tonight.

Natalya Hypes Her Showdown With Charlotte Flair (Photo)

SmackDown Live Women’s Champion Natalya has been promoting her bout with Charlotte Flair on Twitter, with the duo preparing to battle at tonight’s Hell In A Cell pay per view. Their match tonight, ironically, will make the SD Live Women’s title the fourth belt which the two have fought over in singles competition. This includes their matches for the NXT, Divas and Raw Women’s championships.

