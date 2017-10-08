WWE Tulsa Live Event Results (10/7): Three Championships Defended, Braun Strowman Battles Roman Reigns Once Again & More! (Photos)

WWE Tulsa Live Event Results

October 7th, 2017

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Results courtesy of PWInsider

The Raw roster are keeping themselves busy during the blue brand’s pay per view weekend, putting on a cracking house show in Tulsa that was main evented – as always – by Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman.

Finn Balor defeated Karl Anderson

Alexa Bliss defeated Sasha Banks, Nia Jax & Mickie James to retain Raw Women’s Championship

Enzo Amore defeated Mustafa Ali to retain Cruiserweight Championship

Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose defeated Sheamus & Cesaro to retain Raw Tag Team Championships

Apollo Crews, R-Truth, Heath Slater & Rhyno defeated Dash Wilder, Elias, Darren Young & Goldust

Jason Jordan & Matt Hardy defeated The Miz & Curtis Axel

Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing match

Dope pics of the #BigDog @WWERomanReigns at #WWETulsa last night!! Thanks for a hell of a show. I got nothing but respect for that man. pic.twitter.com/C1CPEJGGV0 — BrokenBlackHardy (@ThatGuyVegas) October 8, 2017