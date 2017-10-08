WWE Tulsa Live Event Results (10/7): Three Championships Defended, Braun Strowman Battles Roman Reigns Once Again & More! (Photos)

|
WWE Tulsa Live Event Results
October 7th, 2017
Tulsa, Oklahoma
Results courtesy of PWInsider
The Raw roster are keeping themselves busy during the blue brand’s pay per view weekend, putting on a cracking house show in Tulsa that was main evented – as always – by Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman.
Finn Balor defeated Karl Anderson
Alexa Bliss defeated Sasha Banks, Nia Jax & Mickie James to retain Raw Women’s Championship
Enzo Amore defeated Mustafa Ali to retain Cruiserweight Championship
Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose defeated Sheamus & Cesaro to retain Raw Tag Team Championships
Apollo Crews, R-Truth, Heath Slater & Rhyno defeated Dash Wilder, Elias, Darren Young & Goldust
Jason Jordan & Matt Hardy defeated The Miz & Curtis Axel
Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing match