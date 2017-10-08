WWE Canton Live Event Results (10/7): Three Hell In A Cell Preview Matches, Fatal-Four-Way US Title Showdown & More! (Photos)

WWE Canton Live Event Results

October 7th, 2017

Canton, Ohio

Results courtesy of PWInsider

Just twenty four hours prior to WWE Hell In A Cell the blue brand put on a show 200 miles south of Detroit, down in Canton. The event was headlined by what is set to be one of the headline matches tonight – Jinder Mahal vs Shinsuke Nakamura.

The New Day defeated The Usos to retain SD Live Tag Team Championships

Bobby Roode defeated Aiden English

Breezango & Chad Gable defeated The Ascension & Mike Kanellis

Randy Orton defeated Rusev in a Last Man Standing match

Charlotte, Becky Lynch & Naomi defeated Natalya, Lana & Tamina

AJ Styles defeated Tye Dillinger, Sami Zayn & Baron Corbin to retain United States Championship

Jinder Mahal defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to retain WWE Championship