WWE Canton Live Event Results (10/7): Three Hell In A Cell Preview Matches, Fatal-Four-Way US Title Showdown & More! (Photos)

WWE Canton Live Event Results
October 7th, 2017
Canton, Ohio
Results courtesy of PWInsider
Just twenty four hours prior to WWE Hell In A Cell the blue brand put on a show 200 miles south of Detroit, down in Canton. The event was headlined by what is set to be one of the headline matches tonight – Jinder Mahal vs Shinsuke Nakamura.
The New Day defeated The Usos to retain SD Live Tag Team Championships
Bobby Roode defeated Aiden English
Breezango & Chad Gable defeated The Ascension & Mike Kanellis
Randy Orton defeated Rusev in a Last Man Standing match
Charlotte, Becky Lynch & Naomi defeated Natalya, Lana & Tamina
AJ Styles defeated Tye Dillinger, Sami Zayn & Baron Corbin to retain United States Championship
Jinder Mahal defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to retain WWE Championship