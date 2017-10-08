WWE Hypes Up Tonight’s Two Main Events At Hell In A Cell 2017 (Videos)

With just a few hours remaining until Hell In A Cell 2017 officially gets underway, WWE is going all out to ensure that the WWE Universe is as hyped as possible heading into what could prove to be a crucial pay per view for the SmackDown Live brand. Whilst it could be argued that the SD Live Tag Team Championship match is one of the main events, the lineage of the WWE Championship alone forces us to include Jinder Mahal vs Shinsuke Nakamura in the discussion. With so much riding on this match it seems odd to consider Nakamura as an underdog, but with a tour of India right around the corner it’d be a surprise to see Jinder lose the strap at this point in time. RELATED: What Has Been The Craziest Moment Of Shane’s Career? Meanwhile, in the people’s main event, Shane McMahon will likely be jumping off of something ridiculous all in the name of entertaining the masses – and defeating Kevin Owens. In what could prove to be the match of the night, this may well be the bout that propels Owens back into the main event scene after so many months in the midcard. We here at WrestleZone will be here to keep you updated throughout the night, and if needs be, to provide therapy as we all cry to the heavens when Mahal inevitably walks away with the championship.



