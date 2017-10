WWE 2K18 Reimagines Undertaker v Shane HIAC Match

WWE has released the following video on-line:

The Hell in a Cell Match is one of the most feared encounters in sports-entertainment and one of the most popular in WWE 2K18. Get a glimpse of the unforgiving steel structure as WWE 2K18 imagines a rematch inside Hell in a Cell between The Undertaker and Shane McMahon.

Undertaker v Kane Cell Match: Hell In A Cell 2010 (Full Match)

Who Has The Most To Prove Tonight Inside The Cell?

WWE.com has a poll up right now asking fans, “Which Hell in a Cell Match combatant(s) will have the most to prove tonight?”

Here are the current results: