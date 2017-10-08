Full Details For Tonight’s NJPW King of Pro-Wrestling, Four Title Matches, New Team Set To Debut, Bullet Club In Action

|
New Japan Pro-Wrestling will be presenting one of their biggest shows of the year, King of Pro-Wrestling, tonight. The show will feature four title matches, including a huge IWGP Heavyweight Championship Main Event, and a mysterious, new Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team known as “Roppongi 3K.” Also Tetsuya Naito will defend his Wrestle Kingdom Main Event contract against Tomohiro Ishii.
The show will air at 4am EST on 10/9. It will be available on njpwworld.com. The full match card is below:
