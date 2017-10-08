Full Details For Tonight’s NJPW King of Pro-Wrestling, Four Title Matches, New Team Set To Debut, Bullet Club In Action

New Japan Pro-Wrestling will be presenting one of their biggest shows of the year, King of Pro-Wrestling, tonight. The show will feature four title matches, including a huge IWGP Heavyweight Championship Main Event, and a mysterious, new Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team known as “Roppongi 3K.” Also Tetsuya Naito will defend his Wrestle Kingdom Main Event contract against Tomohiro Ishii.

Related: Five Questions Heading Into King of Pro-Wrestling.

The show will air at 4am EST on 10/9. It will be available on njpwworld.com. The full match card is below: