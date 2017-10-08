WWE Hell In A Cell Results: Randy Orton vs Rusev

Randy Orton vs Rusev Rusev floors Orton with a shoulder block. Orton almost hits the RKO but Rusev avoids it and bolts to the outside. Rusev drives Orton into the corner. Rusev lays into Orton with sick stomps. Orton surprises Rusev with a clothesline. Orton stomps out Rusev. Orton sets up the hangman’s DDT. Rusev counters and sends Orton off the apron into the barricade. Rusev fallaway slams Orton into the barricade. Back in the ring, Rusev works a rear chin lock. Orton mounts a counter-attack but Rusev levels Orton with a spinning wheel kick. Orton rolls to the outside. Rusev follows but Orton picks up Rusev and back body drops him on the barricade. Rusev pops up and clotheslines Orton. Rusev charges into the corner. Orton moves, which causes Rusev to go head-first into the ring post. Orton tries a power slam but Rusev avoids it. Orton almost hits the RKO. Rusev shrugs it off. Orton hits his power slam. Rusev rolls out to the apron. Orton tries another hangman’s DDT. Rusev reverses it and kicks Orton in the head. Orton kicks out at two. Rusev tries to lock in the Accolade but Orton rolls to the outside. Rusev savate kicks Orton. Rusev misses a splash. Orton finally hits the hangman’s DDT. Orton calls for the RKO. As Orton slams the mat, Rusev grabs his wrist and rolls into the Accolade! Orton reverses and hits the RKO for the win! Winner- Randy Orton