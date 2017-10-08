New Promo For WWE TLC Pay Per View (Video), Shelton Benjamin PPV Return Note

WWE TLC

WWE aired the following promo for the WWE TLC pay-per-view, which is set to take place in two weeks at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota:

We are officially just TWO WEEK AWAY from #WWETLC, streaming LIVE on the award-winning @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/BUp04zk6BE — WWE (@WWE) October 9, 2017

Alexa Bliss versus Mickie James, and Asuka’s RAW brand debut have been confirmed for the event, and The Shield’s long rumored reunion looks likely for the event.

WWE Hell In A Cell

Shelton Benjamin made his first WWE pay-per-view appearance in nearly seven years, teaming with Chad Gable to defeat the Hype Bros.

Benjamin’s last PPV match before tonight was the Money In The Bank ladder match at Wrestlemania XXVI, which was won by Jack Swagger.