New Promo For WWE TLC Pay Per View (Video), Shelton Benjamin PPV Return Note

WWE TLC
WWE aired the following promo for the WWE TLC pay-per-view, which is set to take place in two weeks at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota:
Alexa Bliss versus Mickie James, and Asuka’s RAW brand debut have been confirmed for the event, and The Shield’s long rumored reunion looks likely for the event.
WWE Hell In A Cell
Shelton Benjamin made his first WWE pay-per-view appearance in nearly seven years, teaming with Chad Gable to defeat the Hype Bros.
Benjamin’s last PPV match before tonight was the Money In The Bank ladder match at Wrestlemania XXVI, which was won by Jack Swagger.