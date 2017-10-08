Fashion Files Returns (Video), New Segment Confirmed For WWE Smackdown Live, Another Interesting Natalya / WWE PPV Stat

Queen Of Harts

According to WWE Stats & Info, tonight’s WWE Hell In A Cell pay-per-view marks the first time ever in Natalya’s career that she has defended a championship in a singles match on a WWE PPV.

Additionally, the last time she defended a title in any type of match was at the 2011 Royal Rumble, where she was Divas Champion and lost to Eve Torres in a Fatal 4 Way match.

Pulp Fashion

WWE confirmed a new episode of Fashion Police called “Pulp Fashion” will air on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live. Tonight’s WWE Hell In A Cell pay-per-view featured the return of Breezango, who got a friend request from The Ascension, and a new case that will kick off this Tuesday night.

Check out tonight’s episode below: