Baron Corbin is the new WWE United States Champion, defeating AJ Styles and Tye Dillinger at tonight’s WWE Hell In A Cell pay-per-view.

Corbin took advantage of the triple threat rules in the final moments of the match, kicking Styles out of the ring after he appeared to have Dillinger beat, and Corbin pinned Dillinger to win the title.

This is Corbin’s first United States Championship title reign, and his first overall title reign in WWE or NXT. Styles’ second US title run ends at 75 days.