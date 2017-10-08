WWE Hell In A Cell Result: Smackdown Women’s Championship – Natalya (c) vs Charlotte Flair

Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Natalya (c) vs Charlotte Flair Charlotte immediately rolls up Natalya for a near fall. Charlotte tells Natalya that it was just that close. Charlotte pushes Natalya. As Natalya watches Charlotte struts. Natalya slaps Charlotte and tries to lock in the Sharpshooter. Charlotte escapes. Charlotte starts to work over Charlotte’s knee. Dragon screw leg whip by Natalya. Charlotte counters into a deathlock. Natalya stomps on Charlotte to break the hold. Charlotte pops up to her feet. Natalya almost takes Charlotte’s head off with a discus clothesline. Natalya attempts the Sharp Shooter but Charlotte fights out of it. Natalya tries a double leg but Charlotte counters it into a backslide for a near fall. Charlotte unloads on Natalya with a series of chops. Charlotte drops a knee (don’t worry, it was her good knee!) on Natalya’s head. Charlotte goes up top. Natalya cuts her off, punches her in the knee and slams Charlotte with a spinning powerbomb. Charlotte and Natalya trade punches. Natalya hits the ropes and walks right into a big boot from Charlotte. Charlotte can’t get to her feet to make the pin. Charlotte finally gets to her feet. Charlotte attempts the Figure Eight but Natalya sends Charlotte out of the ring. Natalya sends Charlotte knee first into the ring steps. Natalya rolls Charlotte back into the ring. Natalya finally locks in the Sharp Shooter. Charlotte rolls through and sends Natalya head first into the turnbuckle. Charlotte goes up top for the moonsault yet again. Natalya rolls out of the ring. Charlotte kicks Natalya in the head. Charlotte moonsaults onto Natalya on the outside of the ring. Natalya grabs a chair and beats Charlotte with it for the disqualification. Winner by disqualification – Charlotte