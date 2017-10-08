WWE Hell In A Cell Result: WWE Championship – Jinder Mahal (c) vs Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE Championship Match: Jinder Mahal (c) w/The Singh Brothers vs Shinsuke Nakamura Nakamura tries a few kicks. Mahal backs away. Mahal asks for a test of strength. Nakamura bites so of course, Mahal kicks him in the gut. Mahal puts Nakamura in a top wrist lock. Nakamura flips out of it. Nakamura transitions into an armbar attempt. Mahal gets to the ropes. Mahal traps Nakamura in the corner. Mahal misses a right hand. Nakamura struts out of the corner and tells Mahal to “Come On!”Mahal charges in and eats a knee to the gut. Mahal rolls into the corner. Good vibrations by Nakamura. Mahal catches Nakamura’s foot. Nakamura lays Mahal out with a spin kick. Nakamura lays into Mahal with stiff knees to the head. Nakamura loads up for the Kinshasa but Mahal smartly rolls out of the ring to avoid it. Nakamura follows Mahal to the outside. Mahal pushes Nakamura into the ring post. Mahal sends Nakamura over the barricade. Mahal rolls into the ring as the referee counts Nakamura out. Nakamura stumbles into the ring to break the count. Mahal stomps Nakamura as he enters. Vicious cross face strikes by Mahal. Mahal drives Nakamura down to the mat. Mahal puts Nakamura in a modified armlock. Nakamura gets to his feet and breaks the hold. Mahal sends Nakamura into the corner. Mahal takes a page out of Nakamura’s book and hits a leaping knee strike. Mahal goes back to the arm lock. Nakamura misses a head kick but spins into another head kick. Nakamura hits the ropes and blasts Mahal with a sick kick. Nakamura kicks Mahal in the chest over and over again. Running corner knee by Nakamura. Nakamura sends Mahal to the outside. Running knee by Nakamura. Nakamura takes out both Singh Brothers. Nakamura misses a diving knee off the apron. Mahal suplexes Nakamura back into the ring. Basement dropkick by Mahal for a near fall. Mahal calls for his finish. Nakamura counters into a roll up. Mahal kicks out. Nakamura hits a flying knee off the top rope. Nakamura sets up the Kinshasa. One of the Singh Brothers gets on the apron as the other tries to pull Mahal out of the ring. The referee sees this admonishes both Singh Brothers. Nakamura sends Mahal into Sameer then hits a gourd buster on Mahal. The Singh Brothers gets ejected. Nakamura hits the Kinshasa! The by the time the referee gets back in the ring, Mahal gets his arm on the rope to break the pin. Mahal goes to the outside and tries to leave through the crowd. Nakamura brings Mahal back into the ring. Nakamura misses the Kinshasa. Mahal hits his finish for the win. Winner and STILL WWE Champion, Jinder Mahal!