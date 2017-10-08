Jim Cornette To Manage Final Match Next Month, Kofi Kingston Concerned For Xavier Woods & Big E After Hell In A Cell (Video)

|
Jim Cornette
WrestleCade announced Jim Cornette will manage his final match at their WrestleCade Supershow next month on November 25th in Winston Salem, North Carolina.
Cornette, who has been a manager since debuting 35 years ago in 1982, will represent Dan “The Beast” Severn who will compete in an open challenge match at the event:
