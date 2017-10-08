Jim Cornette To Manage Final Match Next Month, Kofi Kingston Concerned For Xavier Woods & Big E After Hell In A Cell (Video)

Jim Cornette

WrestleCade announced Jim Cornette will manage his final match at their WrestleCade Supershow next month on November 25th in Winston Salem, North Carolina.

Cornette, who has been a manager since debuting 35 years ago in 1982, will represent Dan “The Beast” Severn who will compete in an open challenge match at the event:

YES! @TheJimCornette announces he’s managing for the last time during the #WrestleCade SuperShow on 11/25 in Winston Salem, NC! pic.twitter.com/RRmZEWl93I — WrestleCade (@WrestleCade) October 8, 2017

Hell In A Cell

The following video features Kofi Kingston talking about what it was like watching his partners Xavier Woods and Big E compete in Hell In A Cell and shows concern for their condition after losing the Smackdown Tag Team Championship to The Usos: